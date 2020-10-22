Amit Sadh Enjoys An Afternoon Nap With Pet Dog, Posts Adorable Picture From Balcony

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to social media to share an update on his Thursday afternoon plans. In the picture posted, he is seen lying in the balcony, over a red carpet, alongside his pet dog. He conveyed through the picture that he is having a good nap day afternoon. He also seems to have an injury on a shoulder, which seems to be getting a few of his fans worried. The comments section of the post has been flooded with compliments as the actor puts forth his natural and raw side.

Amit Sadh’s comfortable afternoon nap

Actor Amit Sadh updated his fans on what he has been up to. In the picture posted, he is seen lying close to his adorable pet dog in the well-lit balcony of his house. He has put a red carpet on the marble floor before settling in with his nap buddy. The actor is also seen using two pillows to get into a comfortable position.

Amit Sadh is donning a simple white cotton vest, paired with grey shorts. He appears in the middle of a sound nap session while the moment is captured. The actor also has a band-aid around his shoulder, indicating that he injured himself recently. The picture also has a small note at the bottom, which states that the picture was taken amidst his afternoon nap. The caption also has a ‘cool’ emoticon, speaking about the actor’s current mood. Have a look at the picture on Amit Sadh’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people said they found the picture amusing and interesting at the same time. A few fans have enquired about his injured shoulder as they were not aware of such an injury before. Some of his followers have also used a bunch of emoticons to express themselves better. Have a look at the comments on Amit Sadh’s Instagram here.

On the work front, Amit Sadh has been currently shooting for his next OTT release, Zidd. The show is being produced by Boney Kapoor and also features actors like Sushant Singh in lead roles. It is expected to release on ZEE5 in the next few months.

Image Courtesy: Amit Sadh Instagram

