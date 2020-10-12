Amit Sadh Shares Stunning Picture From Patiala-Manali Road Trip, Flaunts 'noticeable Glow'

Actor Amit Sadh who is currently on a road trip from Patiala to Manali shared a stunning picture on social media from his road trip. The actor shared the picture on Instagram where he can be seen standing on a stone while his silhouette outshines the picture. The Kai Po Che actor captioned the picture with a thought-provoking line that talked about happiness in life and how it brings a “noticeable glow” in one's life.

Amit Sadh shares a picture from his road trip

Several fans of the actor were quick enough to hail him and called him their “inspiration.” One of the users wrote, “Always, radiate like this with happiness.” Another user asked Amit to make interesting videos if he has plans to visit the Atal tunnel. A third user wrote that all his fans will never let that shine on his face go away. Another follower chimed in and wrote that the beautiful picture has no boundaries to it and he also praised the actor for sharing a stunning picture with his fans.

Earlier, apart from this, the actor has been giving a glimpse of the beautiful picturesque landscape that keeps occurring during his journey. He recently took to Instagram to share a stunning sunset picture that was clicked while he was traveling to Manali. The actor decided to ride a Ducati bike between Patiala and Manali as he had to travel for the shooting of Zidd. The picture posted on his social media speaks about the immense love he carries for nature and its beauty. In the picture, Amit Sadh is seen standing at the edge of the road, as he enjoys a stunning sunset surrounded by greenery. He is seen dressed in proper rider gear including helmet, gloves, and suitable shoes. In the caption for the post, Amit Sadh has mentioned that the picture shows how he looks when he is in love. He has indicated that he is in awe of nature and is enjoying every bit of the bike ride.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor who was last seen in the web show Avrodh: The siege Within will next be seen in Zidd. Zidd is an upcoming drama series on ZEE5, which has been creating a lot of anticipation amongst fans. The series is being directed by Vishal Manglorkar and produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta. It will also star actor Amrita Puri in a key role.

(Image credit: Amit Sadh/ Instagram)

