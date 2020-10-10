Amit Sadh Falls In Love With Beautiful Sunset, Shares Pics From Patiala-Manali Road Trip

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to Instagram to share pictures from his recent road trip from Patiala to Manali. The actor posted pictures from the bike ride while showcasing the stunning view that he came across amidst the mountains and valleys. The actor also threw some light on how such sunsets and gorgeous views steal his heart instantly. His fans have also flooded the comments section in agreement as they are loving the pictures released by the actor.

Amit Sadh’s love for sunsets

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to Instagram to share a stunning sunset picture that was clicked while he was travelling to Manali. The actor decided to ride a Ducati bike between Patiala and Manali as he had to travel for the shooting of Zidd. The picture posted on his social media speaks about the immense love he carries for nature and its beauty. In the picture, Amit Sadh is seen standing at the edge of the road, as he enjoys a stunning sunset surrounded by greenery. He is seen dressed in proper rider gear including helmet, gloves, and suitable shoes.

In the caption for the post, Amit Sadh has mentioned that the picture shows how he looks when he is in love. He has indicated that he is in awe of nature and is enjoying every bit of the bike ride. The actor has also mentioned in the hashtags that he loves to go places on his bike as it gives a feeling of liberty. Have a look at the stunning picture on Amit Sadh’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Amit Sadh’s fans have mentioned how beautiful the view looks. They have also spoken highly of the photography while complimenting the actor’s look. Have a look at a bunch of comments here.

Amit Sadh had previously posted a bunch of pictures on his Instagram story, describing his bike ride from Patiala to Manali. In these pictures, the actor was seen halting at a sugar cane juice shop. He was quite elated about the road trip and the adventures that came along. Have a look at snips from Amit Sadh’s Instagram story here.

Image Courtersy: Amit Sadh Instaram

