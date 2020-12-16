Amit Sadh Shares Mid-week Motivation Quote On His Twitter; See Post

Actor Amit Sadh took to his Twitter today morning on December 16, 2020, to share a piece of mid-week motivation with his fans. The actor has shared a quote about how everyone should keep building their arks and let the rain make the noise, in reference to the Noah’s Ark. Scroll down to take a look at his post.

Amit Sadh shares motivational quote on Twitter

Amit Sadh shared a motivational quote from his fans and followers on Twitter today on December 16, 2020. The quote is in reference to Noah’s Ark and asks people to keep building and not explain what they are doing to haters and doubters. The quote read, “Noah did not stop building the ark to explain himself to every doubter and hater. Keep building and let the rain do the talking”. The post has 187 likes so far and has been retweeted by some of his fans. Have a look at the reactions.

Amit Sadh on the work front

Amit Sadh is currently filming for his role in Zee5 original Zidd which is to release on the streaming platform on January 22, 2021. The actor has been actively sharing updates about the movie including posters, snippets, teasers and more. He had announced the show through his Instagram feed on September 8, 2020, and wrote, ''With all your love & blessings, we could finally start our shoot, taking all the necessary safety precautions. Giving our first shot today and with that taking my Instagram back. Thanks to my lovely team for keeping everyone engaged in my absence…'', as he came back on the social media platform after a break to prepare for his role in the upcoming film.

His other recent appearances came in Amazon Prime Video's Breathe wherein he played the role of officer Kabir Sawant in season one and then reprised it in season 2. The actor played Major Videep Singh in URI attacks based SonyLIV show Avrodh and also Mohammad Shehriya aka Mitwa in the Zee5 Original movie Yaara. Amit Sadh was also a part of the Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi, playing the role of Ajay Abhaya Kumar.

