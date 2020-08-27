Amit Sadh Believes His 'supremely Talented' Co-star Plabita Makes 'acting Look Effortless'

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of stills from his thriller series, Breathe: Into the Shadows. In the pictures, he can be seen with Plabita Bortharkur, who plays Meghna on the much-loved show. Actor Amit Sadh has also put up an appreciation note for Plabita while speaking highly of her acting skills. The pictures have been receiving a lot of love from fans as they loved the chemistry shared by the two actors on Breathe: Into the Shadows.

Amit Sadh praises co-star Plabita

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures with co-star Plabita Bortharkur from the Amazon Prime show, Breathe: Into the Shadows. In the pictures posted, Plabita Bortharkur is spotted on a wheelchair as her character, Meghna, meets an accident on the show and loses her ability to walk. The first and the last pictures are from Kabir and Meghna’s sweet meet-up at the fair where they grew a strong bond and decided to become friends. The second picture is from the part in Breathe: Into the Shadows where Meghna had media waiting for her outside her house and hence needed help in getting past them.

Through the adorable and varied pictures, Amit Sadh has spoken about his experience of working with Plabita Bortharkur on the show. In the caption for the post, he has written spoken about this being his kind of love story.

The actor has written that Pablita Borthakur is a supreme actor who is effortless at what she does. He mentioned how delightful it was working with her while sending out love and best wishes for his co-star. Have a look at the bunch of pictures on Amit Sadh’s Instagram here.

Plabita Bortharkur also decided to drop off a few appreciative words about Amit Sadh’s work on the show, through the comments section. She has written that she loves these adorable pictures and also is in awe of the energy Amit brings with himself. She also thanked him for making every scene in the series as organic as possible.

In the comments section of the post, people have mentioned how magical it was to see two talented actors perform so well on screen. They have also spoken about the grace and sweetness that their chemistry brought into the crime-thriller show. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Amit Sadh Instagram

