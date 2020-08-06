Amit Sadh Shares Workout Video From The Sets Of 'Avrodh'; Watch

Amit Sadh’s recently released web series, Avrodh has been garnering a lot of love from the audience. The show has the actor play the role of Major Videep. In a recent post on social media, Amit Sadh shared a BTS video from one of his scenes from Avrodh.

Amit Sadh shares BTS video from Avrodh

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh took to social media a while ago to share a video of himself from the sets of Avrodh. The video has the actor engaging in some hard-core pull-ups. The actor is seen shirtless while doing these pull-ups and one can also spot the camera behind capturing Sadh’s workout.

Along with the video, Amit Sadh also shared a powerful quote by Konstantin Stanislavski. Stanislavski is a famous Russian theatre practitioner. The quote also read, “In every physical action, unless it is purely mechanical, there is concealed some inner action, some feelings. This is how the two levels of life in a part are created, the inner and the outer. They are intertwined. A common purpose brings them together and reinforces the unbreakable bond”.

Amit Sadh also took to the caption to thank his director Raj Acharya who helped become the best version of his character Mike Tango. Sadh further wrote, “Special mention to two people who were there like a rock for me @samkhan who gifted this role to me and my director @rajacharya1 who literally held my hands and walked me through in becoming the best and the most authentic Mike Tango I could be and the amazing cast. I owe it big time to everybody who has been associated with #Avrodh. This is our success!”.

Take a look at Amit Sadh’s post here:

As soon as Amit Sadh shared the video on his social media, several fans were in awe of the fitness abilities of the actor. The video shelled out #FitnessGoals for several of his fans. One fan also took to the comments section asking Amit Sadh to share some fitness tips.

(Image Source: Amit Sadh Instagram)

Amit Sadh starrer Avrodh was released on SonyLIV a few days ago. The show is based on the 2016 surgical strike by India. The film also stars Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumaar, Vikram Gokhale, Anant Mahadevan, and Madhurima Tuli along with Amit Sadh in prominent roles. The show was illegally leaked on the piracy website, BollyFlix, just before its official release.

