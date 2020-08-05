Amit Sadh Says Chat Shows That Create 'top 5' List Does Not Bother Him; See His Post

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh on Tuesday shared a post urging industry insiders to pay the workers in Bollywood. Recently, amid the ongoing debate about a certain section of actors acing the game on the big screen, Sadh has decided to weigh in on the subject. Read his views.

Amit Sadh weighs on the ongoing debate

Amit Sadh recently took to social media to pen a note addressing the ongoing debate claiming there is a certain group of actors who are good at their art. Addressing the same, Amit Sadh shared a picture that had a note written on it. The note addressed how art itself is a subjective matter and hence, everyone is entitled to their own opinions. He also added how each year a ‘committee’ decides on ranking the actors who worked that year.

The actor further added that just like any other system, one hopes that these committees also look at talent and performance more than anything else. He also added how the society has become a 'popularity contest'. He also added that the ‘qualified’ people on such committees’ words should not be taken as scripture. He even mentioned how one should go to theatres, cinema halls, art galleries, etc with an open mind instead. He ended the note by adding how art should affect the person to such a level that they “walk out a changed person”.

Take a look at Amit Sadh’s post here:

Amit Sadh further asked his fans to give the note a read. He further added in the caption, “Last couple of days, there has been a huge debate on one or two or a couple of actors being the best, I have never understood what is "The Best" because an actor portrays a character to the best of his ability and supported by so many processes and so many different forms of arts that are connected to filming and to creating a film, a narrative or a character".

''In India, last couple of years I have seen a lot of chat shows and a lot of hosts and people of power/ importance/ knowledge create these lists of "Top 5" and though it never bothered me, to be in any list, there is only one list that I want to be in, that's the list of my fans, the list of the audience's and that takes the life time of our work. Give it a try, give it a read, let me know your views and I will be glad if it resonates with you”.

