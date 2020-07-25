Amit Sadh Says His Tweet Is An ‘ultimatum’ To ‘big People’ Who Aren't Paying Their Crew

Earlier this week, Bollywood actor Amit Sadh took to social media to address an important issue. In his tweet, he called out certain 'big people' for not paying daily wage earners and staff in the film industry. Amit Sadh’s tweet has already caused a huge storm in the industry.

Amit Sadh asks industry to pay staff

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh took to social media earlier this week to call out to the “big people”. He also asked these people to start paying industry staff like hair, makeup artists, spot boys, etc. He further added that he will be fighting for this cause until the staff gets their wages.

Take a look at Amit Sadh’s post here:

I know we have started to work and from home ... but guys ... big people ... please pay hair , make up , spots ...( helpers ) they need to start and revive ... !! I will be fighting fr them .. and their wages . ! Pranaam ! 🙏 — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 22, 2020

In a recent interview with a news portal, Amit Sadh spoke about how he recently learned that although shoots have resumed, these workers are not being paid because of said budgetary constraints. He also mentioned how on the other side, producers are bagging crores of deals and still claim to have no money to pay their workers. He also revealed that his hairstylist too has not been paid for one of his projects.

Stressing on how this is a major problem that needs to be addressed, Amit Sadh added that he used his money to pay them. He further added that his tweet is an “ultimatum” to the industry insiders who are not paying these workers. He also added that he believes that every actor should make sure that their crew is paid on time.

Amit Sadh also reasoned how these workers' efforts are crucial for a project to become a success. He even mentioned that he is trying to put in some of his money and then take help from his industry friends, fans, etc to contribute to the betterment of the situation. Amit Sadh, however, said that this will take some time too.

