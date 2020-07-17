Amit Sadh Reveals Suicidal Thoughts At The Age Of 16, Speaks On Taboo Around Mental Health

Actor Amit Sadh recently opened up about having suicidal thoughts at the age of sixteen. He threw some light on the concept of mental health and spoke about how a safe environment has to be created for people going through emotional turmoil. He was of the strong stance that there are ways to help the affected people by not judging.

Amit Sadh on suicidal thoughts

Actor Amit Sadh recently spoke to a leading daily about the importance of mental health and how it must be dealt with. The actor revealed that he used to have suicidal thoughts when he was around 16. Elaborating on the issue, he said that it takes courage for people to admit that they are going wrong, falling weak or failing at some point.

According to Amit Sadh, the main thing is that one has to be lucky and blessed to be in an environment where people do not further pull them down. It is important to be around people who do not attack one’s weakest point when they try to open up about falling apart.

Amit Sadh also spoke on the safe environment that needs to be created for people who are going through a tough emotional time. He said that it is a prominent change that needs to be brought in the society and in each person. He said that when people find themselves in such a place, they are supposed to reflect on the situation as to what can be done. The key is to help, instead of judging and crucifying them while making it more and more difficult for the affected people.

On the work front, actor Amit Sadh has been celebrating the success of his latest web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows. He will also be seen in the upcoming biopic film Shakuntala Devi which stars actor Vidya Balan in the lead role and has been directed by Anuj Menon. The actor has also been gearing up for the release of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Yaara. It revolves around four friends who indulge in illegal activities with no fear. Yaara will also feature actors like Vidyut Jamwal and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Amit Sadh Instagram

