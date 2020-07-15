Amit Sadh's Role In 'Breathe 2' Has Given A Boost To His Rising Net Worth

Actor Amit Sadh has left everybody impressed with his performance in Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe 2. But before starring in this critically acclaimed web series, Sadh has worked in several other projects and proved his acting prowess time and again. Since he has been working in the film and television industry for quite some time, Amith Sadh has amassed a notable net worth.

Amit Sadh’s Net Worth

Actor Amit Sadh is currently busy collecting praise from everybody for his role in the web series Breathe 2. Before Breathe 2, Amit Sadh also worked in the series first season along with actor R Madhavan. Apart from Breathe 2, Amit Sadh has worked in several other notable projects.

Sadh started his acting career back in 2002 when he starred in the Neena Gupta produced TV series Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr. After his first TV stint, Amit Sadh was next seen in Sahara One TV series Kohinoor. His roles in these TV series helped him become the first choice for many reality TV shows.

He was a part of Bigg Boss season 1. After his time in the Bigg Boss house, Sadh was also a participant on the dancing reality show Nach Baliye and Fear Factor. His work in the TV industry helped Amit Sadh to transition to the film industry.

The actor marked his Bollywood debut in 2010 with the film Phoonk 2. In this horror film, he played the role of Ronnie. But Amit Sadh received his fair share of the spotlight for his film Kai Po Che! In this Chetan Bhagat adaptation, he played the role of Omi Shastri. He starred alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao in the film.

Following the success of Kai Po Che! Amith Sadh went on to star in many other Bollywood films. He played the role of Guddu in Guddu Rangeela, he starred as a businessman named Aakash Oberoi in the film Sultan and also worked with actor Akshay Kumar in the film Gold.

Apart from Breathe 2, Amit Sadh has also worked for a few other OTT platform projects. He was seen as Amit Barot in the Zee5 drama film Barot House, he played the role of Abhinav Mathur in another Zee5 film named Operation Parindey and will be seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia directed crime-drama film Yaara.

Amit Sadh will be sharing screen space with actor Vidya Balan in her film Shakuntala Devi. These films, TV shows, and web series have led Sadh to amass a net worth of approximately ₹7 crores.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

