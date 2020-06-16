Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Babita Phogat Speaks Up Against Nepotism In Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left the entire country and the entertainment industry in a state of shock. A lot of celebrities are mourning the death of the talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangna Ranaut also took to her social media and shared a video in which she talked about the nepotism in the Bollywood industry. Indian wrestler Babita Phogat have also come ahead in support of Kangana Ranaut’s statement about nepotism in Bollywood. In Babita Phogat’s tweets, she has expressed her opinions about the nepotism in Bollywood

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Manish Malhotra Remembers Sushant In An Emotional Post

Babita Phogat’s tweets

कंगना राणावत बहन की बात मुझे काफी हद तक सही लगती है।जो लोग छोटे शहरों से आते हैं उन लोगों के साथ वहां इस तरह का भेदभाव होता है जो नहीं होना चाहिए।फिल्म इंडस्ट्री किसी की बपौती नहीं है।भाई भतीजावाद बॉलीवुड की सबसे बड़ी बीमारी है मैंने खुद इसको काफी नजदीक से देखा है। https://t.co/bvToXzDwTV — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) June 15, 2020

Babita Phogat posted a series of tweets to talk about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and nepotism in Bollywood. In one of the tweets by Babita Phogat, she said that she supports the Kangana Ranaut’s statement about nepotism in Bollywood. Babita Phogat further added that people belonging to small towns are treated differently in Bollywood. The film industry and Bollywood is not someone's property. Elaborating, Babita Phogat said that it is like a disease in Bollywood and she has seen it happen.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Dulquer Salmaan & Other South Indian Film Actors Pay Tribute

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Slams Nepotism Over Sushant Singh's Death, Asks 'why Didn't He Get Awards?'

Kangana Ranaut’s statement

Kangana Ranaut shared a video on her Instagram where she talked about Sushant Singh Rajput’s movies and how he was treated differently. She raised some questions like why his movies were never acknowledged at award shows. Kangana said that his debut movie Kai Po Che did not get any acknowledgement nor did his movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath or Chhichhore were awarded. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Kangana said that there was only one mistake that Sushant made, he believed those who called him worthless.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Arjun Bijlani Shares His Last Chat With The Late Actor

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The actor's body was found in his Bandra apartment by his house help. According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression since the last few months. The police have not recovered any suicide note from his house. Mumbai Police and crime branch officials visited his house on Sunday, but they have not found anything suspicious. His co-actors such as Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon were seen attending his funeral.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.