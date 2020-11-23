Is 'Barot House' Based On A True Story? Find Out More About Plot Of This Film

Barot House is a 2019 suspense thriller drama film starring Amit Sadh and Manjari Fadnis. The Bugs Bhargava directorial deals with the Barot family and what happens when one of the Barot daughters is found missing and then killed. However, everything changes when the daughter dies, unleashing a huge emotional and psychological turmoil that each member of the family undergoes. The story is said to be based on a real-life story and has an IMDb rating of 7.3. Read on to know more about Barot House.

Is Barot House movie a true story?

The lead actors of the film, Breathe and Kai Po Che fame Amit Sadh and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu fame Manjari in an exclusive interview to Mid-Day revealed that they both had to dig into their dark sides and had to revisit some memories which they never wanted to think about again. Manjari Fadnis said that she thought about how no one should have gone through these things but they did and these things actually happened and further said that the prep of the film was very intense for her as well as her co-star Amit Sadh.

Amit Sadh went on to say that he loves to watch real-life stories as a viewer and as an actor he loves to bring those real-life characters to screen so that the audience would be able to identify it with some segment of their life. Fadnis described the film as a story of a happy family made up of complex characters, until one day a tragedy strikes the family which changes their lives. While this is Amit Sadh's third web project after Breathe and Shockers, It will be Manjari's second web project after Voot's Fuh se Fantasy.

Plot of Barot House:

The suspense thriller, which released in August 2019 on Zee 5 is indeed based on a true story. The plot of the movie revolves around the Barot family which consists of Amit Barot, played by Amit Sadh, his wife portrayed by Manjari Fadnis, his mother and their four children including one son and three daughters. Their happy life comes to a halt when one of their daughters is found murdered. Following this murder, other killings take place as well which leaves all relationships strained. The film takes a drastic son when Amit Barot suspects his 9-year-old son to be the one behind the killings.

Image Credits: filmyscene1 instagram account

