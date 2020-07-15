Amit Sadh Reveals He Did Not Leave Television, Says 'I Was Banned By Them'

In a recent exclusive interview with a leading entertainment portal, actor Amit Sadh shared his inspiring story of 'hope'. However. he revealed that he wouldn't want to share his story to let people buy a ticket to his film or get a subscription to an OTT platform. Amit Sadh revealed that during the earlier part of his life, people were mean to him and were also very disrespectful.

Talking about how he came from 'different learning', Amit Sadh revealed that he didn't leave television to go to the movies. Sadh stated that in television people banned him and people out there called each other and said to not give work to him. The Breathe Into The Shadows actor asserted that he was okay with it and said, at that point of time, he revealed that he would then work in the movies.

In the same interview with the entertainment portal, Amit Sadh stated that a big producer had called him and told him that there was a lot of news about him and his whereabouts. However, over time his love for craft bloomed and he realised that he should put all his anger into his work. The Sultan actor also said that he started meeting good people. Destiny never changes with money, but sometimes it turns by meeting good people too, Amit Sadh said. Talking about how he is in a very good place now, the Kai Po Che star added that he is happy and is in peace.

Talking more about mental health, Amit Sadh asked people to find the correct discourse and revealed that one of the things that heal people or correct the cause of people is 'gentleness'. He also took a stroll down the memory lane and revealed that there was a time when people called him 'mad' which left him very stressed.

Amit Sadh's projects

Amit Sadh won many hearts with his performances in films like Kai Po Che, Sultan, Super 30 among others. Recently, the OTT platform SonyLiv dropped the trailer of an upcoming web-series titled Avrodh: The Siege Within which stars Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi and others. Moreover, Amit also is a part of Breathe: Into The Shadows, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Shakuntala Devi, with Vidya Balan. Not only these, but the actor has more projects lined up in his kitty.

