Amit Sadh Expresses Gratitude To Fans For 'showering Love' On Latest Release 'Jeet Ki Zid'

On January 27, 2021, actor Amit Sadh took to his official Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt note for his fans and followers. In the note, Amit expressed gratitude to his fans and followers for showering love on his latest release web series Jeet Ki Zid on the streaming site Zee5. The series was released on January 22, 2021. The action-drama features Amit Sadh in the lead role.

Amit Sadh's web series Jeet Ki Zid out, actor thanks his fans

Also read: 'Jeet Ki Zid' Review: Amit Sadh Shines Bright Even With Some Technical Failure

In the note, Amit thanked his fans and said that he feels blessed to have worked with talented people in the web series. He added that he has learned a lot from the crew members. Amit wrote that he feels ‘humbled’ to get an opportunity to represent the Indian army, especially Major Deep Singh Sengar and Jaya’s story.

Also read: Amit Sadh Says Wearing Indian Army Uniform Gives Him Goosebumps Every Time

The Guddu Rangeela star further thanked the cast and crew members for taking the ownership of the web series and for their teamwork. He said that when he heard the story for the first time, he realised that the story wasn’t just about the performances or his work but much more than that. He is grateful to the audience for connecting with the story the way he has.

He further added that he is still receiving positive responses from his fans. He concluded the note by sending gratitude and love to his fans and followers. In his caption, he simply wrote, “’#nevergiveup’, ‘#jeetkizid’”.

Also read: Amit Sadh To Essay The Role Of A Real-life Hero In The Web Show 'Jeet Ki Ziidd'

Directed by Vishal Mangalorkar, Jeet Ki Zid is an action drama inspired by a true story. The plot revolves around the life of a Special Forces Officer Major Deep Singh Sengar, who is left paralysed waist below after fighting the Kargil war. It shows how his army training and ‘never give up’ attitude helps him get back to life and gradually on his feet despite all the odds.

Alongside Amit Sadh in the lead role, the show also stars Amrita Puri, Sushant Singh and Mrinal Kulkarni in the essential roles. While speaking about his role in the action web series to Indian Express, Amit Sadh said that the web series is a story of togetherness of Major Senger and Jaya. Thus, he was excited about being able to portray a real-life hero.

Image Source: A still from Jeet Ki Zid

Also read: Amit Sadh Suffers Various Back Bruises While Training For His Role In 'Zidd'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.