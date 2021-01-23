'Jeet Ki Zid' Review: Amit Sadh Shines Bright Even With Some Technical Failure

Director: Vishal Mangalorkar

Cast: Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, Sushant Singh

Producer: Arunava Joy Sengupta, Boney Kapoor, and Akash Chawla

Where to Watch Jeet Ki Zidd: ZEE5

Jeet Ki Zid review

Plot

ZEE5’s Jeet Ki Zid is inspired by true events and is based on the life of Major Deependra Singh Sengar. The seven-episode series captures various events from Major Sengar's life right from his childhood to serving in the Kargil War. Actor Amit Sadh plays the titular role in this show and Amrita Puri plays the role of his on-screen wife Jaya Singh. Major Sengar’s attitude is the driving force of this show and how he triumphs over the hurdles that he has faced since the beginning.

What works?

Jeet Ki Zid, as the show’s title suggests, is also about your will power and the need to win over every obstacle. Amit Sadh has portrayed this quality phenomenally. He has not only embodied Major Sengar’s character, but also presented the life of an army officer really well. Apart from Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri’s portrayal of Major Sengar’s wife Jaya is also realistic. She has easily blended herself in this character and is a driving force for Sadh’s character. Casting actor Sushant Singh as Col. Ranjeet Chaudhary was one of the best decisions by the show's creators. Singh’s stoic and focused nature compliments the life of training officer.

Apart from the acting performances, Jeet Ki Zid also successfully represents the life of an army officer - right from their training days to them being transferred to various places without any certainty of how long their stay would last. The cinematography of the combat and training scenes are realistic and showcase how the makers chose to have a detailed approach towards the show.

Jeet Ki Zid has a non-linear narrative, which keeps the story intriguing. But one of the most interesting elements of the show has been kept as a surprise for its viewers. At the end of every episode, the real Major Sengar talks about his journey. He shares his anecdotes and adds a touch of realism to it. Major Sengar’s wife Jaya also talks about her journey, thus showcasing that an army officer’s life has an army of people supporting him/ her on the personal front.

What doesn’t?

Jeet Ki Zid fails majorly on the editing table. The show wants to focus majorly on Major Deep Singh Sengar’s struggles and wants to encapsulate his life in seven episodes. But this focus fails to acknowledge various facets of the story. For example, while Deep is wheelchair-bound, his wife is making sure he never loses hope but does not focus on her issues. The show has plenty of jump cuts that often seem unnecessary and messes with the connection to the plot. The regular time jumps do showcase a long journey but fail to add something refreshing to the plot.

Final Thoughts

ZEE5’s Jeet Ki Zid survives solely on its acting performances. The show’s script had the potential to be great, but some of its technical aspects fail to support it. Amit Sadh gets better with every new performance and this ZEE5 show is proof of the same. Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh’s performances are also commendable in the show, but their presence often gets shadowed by the ‘Zid’ to focus on Deep.

Ratings

3/5

