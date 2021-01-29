Amit Sadh Tries On A New Look For His Upcoming Project; Fans Wish Him Good Luck

Amit Sadh has been gaining immense popularity for his spectacular performances in some of his latest movies and web series. As the actor keeps his fans updated about his various projects through social media, he recently added yet another glimpse of his new look that he might be trying for his new project. Let’s take a look at what Amit Sadh shared and glance through some of his memorable movies and web series.

Amit Sadh recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of his new look with fans. In the picture, he can be seen giving an intense look. In the caption, he asked his fans whether his new look worked or not and mentioned how the work was in progress with two of his team members.

All the fans took to the comment section and stated how every look works on him and there was no need to discuss it further. Many of them even mentioned how he looked better without a moustache while others complimented his looks. Many of the fans stated in their comments as to how cute he looked in his latest picture. Let’s have a look at some of the fans’ comments on Amit Sadh’s Instagram.

Amit Sadh on work front

Fils like Kai Po Che!, Sultan, Akira, Guddu Rangeela, Gold, Super 30, Shakuntala Devi have made Amit Sadh a popular actor over time. The actor has also managed to live up to his fans’ expectations by delivering his best performance in his web series. Some of them include Breathe, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Avrodh: The Siege Within and Jeet Ki Zid.

