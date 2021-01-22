Aly Goni Spills The Beans On His Upcoming Project 'Jeet Ki Zid' Alongside Amit Sadh

Actor Aly Goni is all set to woo fans with his performance in the upcoming series titled Jeet Ki Zid. The series is based on the life of the army and Aly Goni will also be setting foot in into digital world with this series and will be essaying the role of an Army cadet. The actor who has shared the poster on his social media handle, went on to reveal details about the show and his character.

Aly Goni recently revealed to BollywoodLife, that this is a huge opportunity for him. He said working in a web series produced by Boney Kapoor is definitely a big thing for him. And the series also stars Amit Sadh, his work on the web platform has been well received. The actor also revealed that the series has an Army backdrop so he is trying hard to lose weight, he is also working out and doing MMA (mixed martial arts).

Also read | Aly Goni's Early Life, Career And Other Details You Need To Know

Talking about making a mark in the digital space, Aly Goni said that he feels the OTT space is best for an actor. He added that one can do a lot of creative stuff on this platform and he always wanted to do something raw, which would not have been possible in television shows. Majorly for that, he has never played a lead on television. He also feels that on the OTT platform an actor gets a free hand to perform and that’s what he has always aimed for.

Also read | Jasmin Bhasin Reveals Where She Met Aly Goni For The First Time; Read Details

The actor also took to his Instagram handle to share the poster of the series. In the poster, one can notice a big picture of Amit Sadh and small pictures of him and his co-stars Sushant Singh and Amrita Puri. They all can be seen giving some intense looks as they pose for the poster image. One can also notice few glimpses of the series in the background. Along with the picture, he wrote, “My opponent has immense #JeetKiZid, and so do I 🥊 Guess who it is?” On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Nephew Mannan Shaah Turns Producer With 'Roop Nagar Ke Cheetey'

Also read | Varun Dhawan-Natasha's Wedding To Happen This Weekend, Confirms Pahlaj Nihalani

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.