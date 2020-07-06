Amit Trivedi Talks About Close Pal Sushant Singh Rajput; Comments On Nepotism In Industry

It has been three weeks and Sushant Singh Rajput's family and friends are still reeling from the shock of losing the 34-year-old Bollywood actor to suicide. Recently, in an interview, singer Amit Trivedi, who has sung and composed several different songs for Sushant Singh Rajput, said that whenever he will perform songs featuring Sushant Singh Rajput on stage or play them, the first thing that will come in anybody’s mind will be Sushant.

Amit Trivedi continued that Sushant Singh Rajput left everyone heartbroken by taking an extreme step. He added that whatever may be the reason but he has taken the step. Amit Trivedi mentioned that he was really shattered and heartbroken. He wrapped up the conversation saying that he has closely worked with Sushant and it is tough to deal with such a loss.

Talking about the ongoing nepotism debate, he said that nepotism is rubbish and it is the most time-waste topic that people are talking about these days. He continued that there is nothing called nepotism and if there is nepotism, it is only among actors, otherwise, it is nowhere. Amit Trivedi further said that people should ask this question only to actors and no one else is bothered about it and neither is he. Amit mentioned that there is nothing called nepotism in the music industry.

Talking about Anurag Kashyap, the filmmaker he has collaborated for the movie Dev D, Amit Trivedi said that he loves Anurag. He sets Amit free and lets him do whatever he wants to do. He continued that there are no inhibitions and one can just go all out and do what one feels as an artist. Amit Trivedi mentioned that Anurag gives him the freedom and is absolutely open to new ideas, something that’s out of the box and not mainstream.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The 34-year-old actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. No suicide note was found from his residence by Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police is currently investigating Sushant's suicide case of allegedly being ousted from films and reportedly being ‘boycotted’ by the film industry's bigwigs. His was last seen alongside an ensemble cast in 2019 movie Chhichhore, which was directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The late actor's last film titled Dil Bechara featuring debutante Sanjana Sanghi will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

