Komal Nahta Slams Rumours And Theorising On Salman-Sooraj-Sushant; Calls It A 'shame'

The tragic news of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has sparked a debate about nepotism and lobbying in Bollywood on social media and has put several A-listers of the showbiz under the scanner. These celebrities are receiving major flak by the masses across all the social media platforms. A case has also been registered against eight eminent names of Bollywood including Salman Khan. Recently, film critic Komal Nahta reacted to the controversy and said 'shame on yellow journalism'.

Komal Nahta reacts to Salman-Sooraj-Sushant rumours

Ever since the devastating news of the Chhichhore actor's demise broke, several conspiracy theories claiming the reason behind his suicide have been making rounds on the Internet. For the unversed, it was been reported that the Hero actor Sooraj Pancholi had a spat with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2017, which did not go well with Sooraj's mentor Salman Khan. This is now being added to the background story as perhaps having been a contributor.

Recently, the film critic Komal Nahta opened up about the Salman-Sooraj-Sushant rumours and called out everyone for propagating false theories. He expressed saying it is pathetic to 'baselessly drag Salman's name into the suicide case' in a statement released by a spokesperson of the film critic. Read the full statement below:

"To say that Salman Khan was responsible is as ridiculous as saying, Pakistan sent cyclone Nisarga to India, or Shah Rukh Khan was responsible for the Rajput revolt against ‘Padmavat’. It’s a wonder that nobody is blaming Salman for Deepika Padukone’s mental depression. The negative voices must understand, like the rest of the actor-producers, Salman is in the business of selling dreams by making and acting in films. It’s absolutely pathetic to baselessly drag his name into a suicide case. Had this happened in the USA, Salman could have filed a defamation suit of hundreds of millions of dollars against the perpetrators of falsehood and lies uttered with ulterior motives. Shame on yellow journalism for propagating the theory."

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The 34-year-old actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. No suicide note was found from his residence by Mumbai Police. The actor was reportedly going through depression for six months which apparently resulted in the act of him taking his own life.

Mumbai Police is currently investigating Sushant's suicide case of allegedly being ousted from films and reportedly being ‘boycotted’ by the film industry's bigwigs. His was last seen alongside an ensemble cast in 2019's movie Chhichhore, which was directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The late actor's last film titled Dil Bechara featuring debutante Sanjana Sanghi will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

