Amitabh Bachchan's Intense Characters In Which He Deals With Loss Of Children

Amitabh Bachchan is vastly known for portraying different characters in his film with ultimate finesse. Right from the role of a don to the role of a coolie, the actor knows how to fit in a role perfectly. Amitabh Bachchan has also played a few roles in which he's seen portraying intense human emotions. His characters sometimes have been seen dealing with the loss of a daughter and granddaughter in a few films. Check out some of his movies.

Amitabh Bachchan's characters in which he deals with loss of children

Te3n

The mystery thriller film Te3n helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta starred actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Te3n is about an old man who visits the police station very often to find the killer of his granddaughter who died 8 years ago. Despite being discouraged every time he goes in with his investigation and tries to find the killer. Vidya Balan played the role of a police officer while Nawazzudin Siddiqui played the role of a priest in the film. Throughout the film, Amitabh Bachchan is seen dealing with the situation and does not give up until the end, finally finding the murderer of his granddaughter.

Wazir

Wazir is another mystery thriller film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Farhan Akhtar in the lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Farhan Akhtar's friend in the film. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a chess teacher in the film who griefs his daughter's loss. He befriends Farhan Akhtar and tries to make up things so the latter would take revenge for his dead daughter. Wazir was critically acclaimed movie which also worked well at the box office.

Mohabbatein

The film Mohabbatein marked Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's first collaboration for a Bollywood movie. Amitabh Bachchan was seen as an angry headmaster in the film. Mohabbatein follows the story of a school which has a zero-tolerance policy for love. However, when a student falls in love with Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, he expels him. This leads to his daughter committing suicide. Despite the fact that he lost his daughter, Amitabh Bachchan remains strict with his students.

