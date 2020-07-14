Unseen Pic Of The Day: When The Bachchans 'flipped The Bird' At Cameras; See Details

Recently, an unseen pic of the Bachchans that include Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek and Aishwarya has been making rounds on the internet. The can be seen all smiles in the family picture but has a quirky twist. In the picture, the Bachchans give a glimpse of their quirky side as they pose by showing off their middle finger to the camera. Fans are sure going be stunned seeing this picture.

In the picture, the Bachchans flaunted their middle finger showing off that they had voted at the elections that took place in 2009. Yes, they all had gone to vote and on their return, they posed for the camera. Amitabh can be seen sporting a white kurta-pyjama, Jaya can be seen posing in an all-white salwar kameez, Aishwarya sported a white top and blue jeans and Abhishek sported a printed white t-shirt and blue jeans. Take a look at their picture below.

Apart from this family picture, the Bachchan’s themselves love sharing their family pictures on their social media handle. Right for every occasion, Pooja to birthday parties they are always seen posing together for the camera and are all smiles to it. They also go on to talk good things about each other and praise each other’s work during interviews, talk shows and much more. And seeing their pics it is quite evident that they all share a close family bond.

On Saturday, July 12, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan had revealed on their social media handle that they had tested positive for COVID-19. They also wrote that they have been admitted to a city hospital in Mumbai. Abhishek also took to Twitter to share that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been informed of their health status and had been doing the 'necessary' thing.

Abhishek also revealed that his wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya has also tested positive and are in home quarantine. The rest of the family including Jaya Bachchan have tested negative. To express his gratitude for his good wishes and prayers, Jr. Bachchan added that as advised by the doctors, he and his father would remain in hospital. He also encouraged everyone to be careful and safe by following all safety measures.

My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

