Amitabh Bachchan's 26 Staff Members Test Negative For COVID; Bachchan Bungalows Sealed

Amitabh Bachchan was the first to test positive for COVID-19 in the Bachchan family. Following which Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya Bachchan also tested positive. Jaya Bacchan being the only one who tested negative. Further tests were carried out on the staff of the household. Here's what the results say.

Bachchan household staff take COVID swab tests

According to media reports, 26 staff members of the Bachchan household tested negative for the swab test of COVID-19. However, all the four bungalows of the Bachchans, Jalsa, Janak, Pratiksha and Vatsa have been sealed by BMC. They have also been declared containment zones.

Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 during the weekend quickly followed by Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya Bachchan. While the latter two will be self-quarantining at home, Amitabh and Abhishek have been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital and kept in the isolation. As per updates from the hospital, the two actors have been following the same diet plan prescribed for other COVID patients.

According to reports, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's COVID diagnosis reveal that the father-son duo will not require "aggressive treatments" for COVID. The source also said that they are undergoing "supportive therapy". A statement issued by the hospital on Sunday said that Bachchan father and son duo are stable with only mild symptoms.

Both Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have taken to social media to keep their fans updated on their status. While Amitabh thanked his fans for their support and prayers, Abhishek kept everyone updated about the status of their other family members. Take a look:

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

T 3591 - ... to them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love ..❤️



वो सब जिन्होंने अपनी प्रार्थनाएँ अभिषेक, ऐश्वर्या आराध्या और मुझे , व्यक्त की हैं , मेरा हृदय पूर्वक आभार 🌹 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..

I put my hands together and say ..🙏

Thank you for your eternal love and affection .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had some projects in their kitties which seem to have got stalled for now. Abhishek recently saw the release of his web series, Breathe 2 which earned favourable reviews from the critics as well as the audience. -Abhishek also had some post-production work left for his upcoming ventures. Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, had a few movies and television work pending.

