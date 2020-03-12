Here's Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan And Sanjay Dutt's Favourite Numbers

Some Bollywood stars are often known to be attached to a certain number. Though it cannot be sure whether this obsession of numbers is rooted from superstition or just plain liking, it is evident that many Bollywood stars have a strong attachment to their favourite numbers. Here is a look at Bollywood's love with the number game. Check it out below -

Ranbir Kapoor - 8

As per recent reports, Ranbir Kapoor and his parents Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor consider the number 8 lucky for them. Reports suggest that when Ranbir Kapoor set out to buy his first car, his number plate had only a single '8'. A source close to the Kapoor family had revealed to a leading news daily that this obsession of number 8 is due to Neetu Kapoor's birthday i.e July 8.

Amitabh Bachchan - 2

Amitabh Bachchan's love for the number 2 is rooted for a much heartfelt reason. As per reports, August 2 was the date when a team of doctors was successful in reviving Amitabh Bachchan from a near-death accident. Amitabh Bachchan reportedly has many cars which feature the number 2 in it.

Sanjay Dutt - 4545

Sanjay Dutt has a number of luxury cars and each of them feature the number 4545. The actor seems to have an overt liking for the number which also featured on the actor's latest luxury Range Rover car. The actor had reportedly gifted his wife Manyata Dutt a Rolls Royce Ghost which also featured the number 4545.

