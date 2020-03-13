Kareena Kapoor Advises Fans Amid Coronavirus, Says 'filter Information From Right Sources'

Amid the growing threat of the novel coronavirus across the globe, 'Begum of Bollywood' Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a note of caution for her fans and followers through her newly made Instagram account. The actor took to her Instagram story and asked her fans to 'filter the information' that comes out every minute. She emphasized that people's actions affect those around them.

Kareena said, "There is so much of new information coming out every minute and it's scary for everyone but we need to filter information from the right sources. She added, "Don't panic and more importantly don't cause panic. Your actions affect those around you. Efforts are being made all over the world and we must do our part, however small.".

Kareena Kapoor has joined the many celebrities from B-town who have been posting precautions and safety measures for their fans and followers through their social media accounts. Amid rising coronavirus cases in India, the government on Thursday asked people not to panic, saying no community transmission of the virus has been observed and there has only been a few cases of local transmission so far.

Over 130,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide, with over 4900 succumbing, the most being in China's Hubei province where the disease is believed to have originated. South Korea, Japan, Italy are among the countries which are also severely hit. India reported its first Coronavirus death on March 11, with the confirmed count now above 80. Countries have initiated lockdowns & visa revocations; companies are taking preventive measures to protect employees; and global events have been postponed.

What's next for Kareena Kapoor Khan?

The Jab We Met actor was seen in Homi Adajania directed Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia and others. The film released in theaters on Friday, March 13, 2020. Kareena is currently filming for Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha along with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan. The film is the official Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks' starrer Hollywood film Forrest Gump and is scheduled to release on Christmas this year.

