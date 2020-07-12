Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Will Be Discharged If Tested Negative After 5 Days: BMC Chief

Amitabh Bachchan is responding well to treatment after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, authorities at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai have confirmed. The veteran and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan informed that they had mild symptoms of coronavirus as they got hospitalised for treatment. Now Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal informed that the father-son duo will be tested again after five days and will be discharged, if the results come negative.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The BMC Chief stated that the Bachchans will be advised to self-quarantine at home if the results come negative.

Status on other family members

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya too have tested positive for COVID-19. While reports on Saturday had claimed that Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan had tested negative and were in self-isolation at their bungalow Jalsa, it was later reported that Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s second test had come positive, while that of Jaya had come negative. No information on the mother-daughter duo being hospitalised is available yet.

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchchan Nanda and her children Navya and Agastya have also tested negative.

Meanwhile, the BMC is currently performing the various processes related to COVID-19 diagnosis. They have conducted sanitation of the four bungalows of the Bachchans, and declared them as ‘containment zones.’ The officials are also testing their ‘high risk contacts’, as well conducting their contact tracing of 14 days.

The hospital authorities informed that Bachchan was stable and slept well on Saturday night. They added that the Piku star himself will be informing his fans on his health update via a 'Medical Bulletin' on social media and that the hospital won't be issuing more statements.

