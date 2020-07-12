Shweta Bachchan Nanda & children Navya, Agastya test negative for COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda have tested negative for COVID-19. As per latest information, the trio, along with Jaya Bachchan, have tested negative for coronavirus, while Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have tested positive.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Big B and Abhishek had announced on Saturday that they had tested positive for coronavirus and have been admitted to the hospital (Nanavati Hospital) in Mumbai. At that time, it was reported that Aishwarya and Jaya had tested negative, and that they were in self-isolation at their bungalow Jalsa. However, on Sunday, it was informed that Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s first test result came negative, and the second one came positive.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced that all four bungalows of the family have been declared containment zones. The officials are conducting the sanitisation and screening of the family’s staff, the testing of 'high risk contacts’ was already in progress and contact tracing and contact history for last 14 days was also being conducted.

Prayers and wishes poured in for Big B and Abhishek from across fraternities, right from stars of the film industry, sports and politicians. Most of them expressed their confidence that the father-son duo will win over coronavirus.

The hospital officials have issued statements with updates of Amitabh Bachchan's health since Sunday morning and have reassured that the actor is stable, is responding well to the treatment at the hospital, and was able to sleep well on Saturday night. Also, they have informed that the 77-year-old superstar will release 'Medical Bulletin' for his fans twice a day via his own social media handle.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday thanked Abhishek Bachchan for complying with the BMC guidelines after being tested positive for COVID, lauding him for asking citizens to remain calm while his family went through the crisis. The administrative body also wished Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan good health and a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher also informed that his mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece tested positive for COVID-19 and he tested negative.

