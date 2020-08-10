 Amitabh Bachchan And Avatar Gill's Films That Movie Lovers Must Watch

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved actors in the Hindi film industry and has been so for years now. In his stellar career spanning decades, the actor has been seen in films, music videos and TV shows. Over the years, he has worked in several films with actor Avatar Gill and their films have been a hit at the box office. Here is a list of films in which the veteran actor has sared screen space with Avatar Gill.

Amitabh Bachchan and Avatar Gill's films

Agneepath

Agneepath is a 1990 action crime film that starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan. This film is a revenge story of a kid whose father is falsely accused and killed. He grows up to be a gangster and avenge his father. In this film, Avatar Gill is seen in the role of Usman Bhai who is the former boss of Vijay. Take a look at the film's clip here.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a 1998 film that is loved by fans. In this film, Amitabh Bachchan is seen in a lead role along with Govinda. Avtar Gill is seen in a supporting role, essaying the character of Sundar Kala. This film was loved by fans and was a hit at the box office. This film was directed by David Dhawan and backed by Vashu Bhagnani.

Shahenshah

Shahenshah is a 1988 film in which Amitabh portrays dual personalities. On one hand, he is a corrupt police officer and on the other, he works as a vigilante to catch bad guys. In this film, Avatar Gill is seen in the role of a corrupt police officer. This film was a hit at the box office. This movie was helmed by Tinnu Anand and the film's character Shahenshah became synonymous with Amitabh Bachchan. Take a look at the film's trailer here.

Baghban

Baghban is a 2003 family drama that features Amitabh Bachchan opposite Hema Malini. The film was loved by moviegoers and the film has become a cult classic. Avatar Gill was seen in a small role in this film. He worked as the manager of the same bank where Amitabh's character worked.

