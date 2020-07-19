Amitabh Bachchan's 'Saudagar': The Only Film That Paired Bachchan With Nutan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most acclaimed actors in Bollywood. The actor has over 200 films credited to his name. Back in the year 1973, Bachchan went on to share the big screen with actor Nutan in the film Saudagar, where he played the role of a businessman, with questionable morals. Read on to know about the interesting trivia from the 1973 flick.

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

Interesting trivia from Bachchan’s Saudagar

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

Saudagar is the only film that features actor Nutan as Amitabh Bachchan’s on-screen better half. The film is produced by Tarachand Barjatya, who had earlier rejected Bachchan due to his height but wanted to cast Bachchan after watching Anand, which was one of the most successful films by Bachchan. Tarachand Barjatya did not like Amitabh Bachchan in the beginning and was quite angered at Raaj Grove, for bringing Bachchan to the screen test. It was after the release of Anand that Barjatya started liking the legendary actor. Amitabh Bachchan went on to star with several leading ladies of Bollywood, back in his youth. He has worked with actor Nutan in the film Saudagar, Mala Sinha in the film Sanjog, and Tanuja in Pyar ki Kahani. However, he never got a chance to star opposite of Nanda and Asha Parekh. The music to the film is given by Ravindra Jain. This is the only time the two worked for a movie together. In a 1994 flick titled Insaniyat, Nutan, who played the role of Bachchan’s wife in Saudagar, played the role of his mother. The film featured Jaya Prada in the character of Champabai, Bachchan’s love interest. Nutan is the oldest actor that Bachchan has ever been paired with. The actor is over 5 months elder to Mala Sinha, with whom Bachchan was paired in the film Sanjog. There are two films named Saudagar in Bollywood. One of them is the 1973 Amitabh Bachchan starrer and the other Saudagar is the 1991 Subhash Ghai film that featured Dilip Kumar as Veer Singh and Raaj Kumar in the character of Rajeshwar Singh. In the film Saudagar, Amitabh Bachchan’s character is married twice. His character Moti first marries Majubee, played by Nutan. He later divorces her to marry Phoolbanu, played by Padma Khanna.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.