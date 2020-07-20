From 'Zanjeer' To 'Sooryavansham': Amitabh Bachchan's Popular Films With Actor Bindu

Bindu was one of the most prominent actors of Bollywood during the 70s. She appeared in nearly 160 movies throughout her entire career. She has also collaborated with actor Amitabh Bachchan for several movies like Sooryavansham, Abhimaan and Zanjeer. Take a look at their other films together that have turned out to be classic films.

Amitabh Bachchan’s movies with Bindu

Ganga Ki Saugandh

The film Ganga Ki Saugandh released in the year 1978. Ganga Ki Saugandh starred actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Amjad Khan, Pran along with Bindu. The film follows the story of a village Thakur who throws away a boy and his mother from their village. To take revenge from the Thakur, the boy becomes a dacoit when he grows up. The film was a big hit when it released.

Abhimaan

Abhimaan was a musical drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Asrani and Bindu in the lead roles. Abhimaan explores the story of a man who urges his wife to take singing as a career, but when she becomes more popular than him, their ego alters, separating them. Amitabh Bachchan played one of the leads in the film while Bindu was seen in a small role in the film.

Garam masala

Another popular film of Amitabh Bachchan and Bindu together is Garam Masala. The comedy film starred Aruna Irani and Mehmood in the lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan made a special appearance in the film as Ustaad. The film follows the story of a man who asks special favours from a gipsy dancer who later commits suicide. Her sister then comes back to take revenge from the man.

Zanjeer

Released in 1973, the action film Zanjeer starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Pran, Ajit Khan and Bindu. Zanjeer was one of the first films of Amitabh Bachchan for which he received the tag as ‘angry young man’. The film follows the story of a suspended policeman who sets out to find his parents’ murderers. While Amitabh Bachchan was seen as a protagonist in the film, Bindu played the role of Mona in Zanjeer.

Sooryavansham

Amitabh Bachchan played a dual role in the film Sooryavansham along with actors Soundarya and Jayasudha. While Amitabh Bachchan played the lead in the film, Bindu was seen as the heroine's mother in the film. Sooryavansham follows the story of a village head who detests his younger son due to his illiteracy. But when it comes to fulfilling his father’s dream, the younger son is ready to face any obstacle.

