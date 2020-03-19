Amitabh Bachchan Says He Cannot Recall The Last Time He Saw The Streets Of Mumbai Empty

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with other actors, is currently seen sharing social awareness posts on his social media handle. He has been urging people to take care of themselves and stay indoors as coronavirus continues to spread in India and across the globe.

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter to share an update about the same. Amitabh Bachchan shared a note saying that he has never seen Mumbai so quite. He also asked fans to take care of themselves and take the necessary precautions.

T 3474 - Never before have I seen the city Mumbai, in such complete silence .. suddenly you feel you are the only inhabitant of Mumbai .. be safe be in precaution and remain well .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 18, 2020

The 77-year-old actor is reportedly advising fans to follow precautions such as not touch their eyes, nose, and mouth unnecessarily, to wash their hands frequently and to avoid going out and many more. Here are some of the posts shared by Amitabh Bachchan to beat coronavirus.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Cancels Sunday Tradition Amid COVID-19 Scare; Asks Fans To 'be Safe'

T 3470 - Each of us needs to make that effort for each of us ..

Be safe ! Be well !!



Video Courtesy : @archohm @Sourabharchohm @TDV_India @IndiaDfi pic.twitter.com/Dk72na6WdM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2020

T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares COVID-19 Prevention Guidelines With Fans, Says 'it Can Be Stopped'

Coronavirus update

As per reports, the virus First detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019. The novel coronavirus has affected nearly about 118 countries in the world. As per reports, there are currently about 218,585 cases all around the world that have been tested positive.

China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of cases of the novel coronavirus. WHO has reportedly declared Europe as the 'epicentre' of the virus.

The World Health Organization has been sharing pictures and videos on their Instagram handle on how to stay protected from getting infected by the virus. Here is the post by WHO on how to prevent the spread of the virus.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan's Best Photos With His Pet Piranha Dane Shanouk

Also read | COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan Gets A 'Home Quarantined' Stamp On His Hand; Says 'be Cautious'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.