Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Video Showing Unique Ways To Use A Lift Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Twitter and shared a video of a unique way to use the lift in order to not come in contact with the Coronavirus.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
amitabh bachchan

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has not only proved his acting prowess with his performance in various films but has also done his part for the society by being vocal about various issues which loom over it. Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a number of tweets on his Twitter profile talking about how the Coronavirus is dangerous for people's health and how one should take precautionary measures to avoid getting in contact with it. This time around, the actor took to his Twitter and shared a viral video which showcases how to safely use the lift to avoid the spreading of Coronavirus. 

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says he cannot recall the last time he saw the streets of Mumbai empty

Amitabh Bachchan shares how to use life during Coronavirus outbreak video

In the video, the use of lift has been done through toothpicks which prevents a person from coming with the direct physical contact of the buttons, thus lessening the chance of coming in contact with the Coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan shared the video and expressed that it is a wonderful precaution and is most needed in today's times. Check it out below - 

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan confesses home-quarantine hand stamp "was not mine"

Besides this, the actor has posted a number of tweets addressing his fans, asking them to take the necessary precautions in order to stay safe from the Coronavirus. He also featured in a PSA which gave people information about the Coronavirus. Check it out below - 

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's memorable on-set pictures with wife Jaya Bachchan; see here

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's best drama films that you should definitely watch; see the list

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's net worth makes it evident that "rishte mein yeh sab k baap lagte hain"

 

 

First Published:

