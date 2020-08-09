Amitabh Bachchan And Other Bollywood Actors Who Have Featured In The Forbes 100 List

Bollywood celebrities have been making their name worldwide. They have been recognised all over the globe for the work that they do, the popularity that they hold, and have also often been awarded globally for their achievements. Here are five Bollywood actors who have successfully made it to the Forbes 100 list over the years.

Bollywood actors who featured on the Forbes 100 list

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most celebrated actors in the world of Hindi cinema. The actor has had an acting career spanning over five decades and has appeared in over 150 movies. The characters played by Amitabh have always had a great impact on the audience and fans eagerly wait for his movies. Even at the age of 77 years, he still continues to work in the Indian television and movie industry, with the same energy that he had during the start of his career. In 2015, Amitabh Bachchan ranked 71 on the Forbes 100 list, on the basis of his earnings.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Calls Home A 'prison Cell'; Says, 'a Few Inches Away, Yet So Far'

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in the Indian movie industry today. Having given back to back successfully commercial movies at the box-office, Ranveer Singh has successfully created a huge fan-base for himself. The actor has been on the Forbes 100 list thrice, since 2017. In 2017, he ranked 10 on the list, and in 2018, he ranked eighth on the list. In 2019, Ranveer Singh ranked seven on the Forbes 100 list, all on the basis of his earnings.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Ebrahim Alkazi's Demise, Says 'Another Friend Lost, Gone Suddenly'

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the finest actors present in the Bollywood industry. Having had a career spanning over a decade, Deepika Padukone has worked with some great actors and moviemakers, on a very high budget and large scale movies. The actor has featured on the Forbes 100 list thrice till now. In 2017, she ranked 11 on the list, and in 2018, she ranked fourth on the list. In 2019, Deepika Padukone ranked 10th on the Forbes 100 list, all on the basis of her earnings.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Explains Why The 'thok Do Express Chugs Along' In His Blog; Read

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only one of the most successful actors in Bollywood but has also gained huge fame in Hollywood. Her fan-following comes from all over the world and she has often won the hearts of the audience by her impactful performances on-screen. Priyanka has ranked on the Forbes 100 list thrice till now. In 2017, she ranked seven on the list, and in 2018, she ranked 49 on the list. In 2019, Priyanka Chopra Jonas ranked 14 on the Forbes 100 list, all on the basis of her earnings.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Says 'everything Is About Status' Today; Recalls The Era Of 'quiet Love'

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is one of the best action heroes in Bollywood. The actor has also often been praised for making movies on social issues that needed to be addressed. The actor has featured on the Forbes 100 list four times. In 2017, he ranked fourth on the list, and in 2018, he ranked third on the list. In 2019, Akshay Kumar ranked second on the Forbes 100 list, all on the basis of his earnings. Akshay Kumar is also the only Bollywood actor to have featured on Forbes 100 in 2020, as he gained the 52 th rank on the list.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.