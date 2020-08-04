Amitabh Bachchan Explains Why The 'thok Do Express Chugs Along' In His Blog; Read

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan came back home after he was admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted after testing positive for the novel Coronavirus. As he was discharged from the hospital, he took to his social media and shared with his fans that he has tested negative and he is now back home.

The actor was recently accused by a woman on Facebook who accused him of advertising the hospital where he was admitted for COVID-19 treatment. The actor recently shared a long blog post where he responded to the accusation and expressed his thoughts with the Hindi slang phrase ‘thok do’. Here is what he had to say about it.

Also Read | Sudarsan Pattnaik Celebrates Amitabh Bachchan's COVID Recovery With Spectacular Sand Art

Also Read | 'Think Before You Speak': Amitabh Slams Troll Who Accused Him Of Promoting Amul

Amitabh Bachchan talks about ‘thok do express’

Amitabh Bachchan in his blog post said that he received over 50,000 responses on it. He further added out of these responses, 99.9% were filled with love and grace but one comment caught his attention and he responded to it.

After sharing the comment which accused him of advertising it, he also shared his response to it and said, “and the ‘thok do’ express chugs along .. !! Amitabh Bachchan further talked about him being quarantined at his home. He said, “I may be home after testing negative .. but I have been detained at home in solo quarantine .. why .. why because the medical world is not sure what they need to advise a recovered patient of how he needs to conduct him self or herself ..”

He concluded his blog by saying, “So yes .. beware of what is said and addressed .. the times of ‘thok do’ seem to have born fruit ..🤣🤣🤣”

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan And Shashi Kapoor's Last Film Together 'Akayla': Here's The Movie Trivia

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's 'Shamitabh' Was The First Bollywood Film Shot In Finland; Read Trivia

Amitabh Bachchan on a troll accusing him of promoting Amul

A netizen trolled Amitabh Bachchan as he thought that the actor is promoting Amul. Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan posted the screenshots of his conversation with the troll and mocked him for trolling him. He said that he had never campaigned for Amul and his upbringing is preventing him from saying unsavoury things. He posted a short poem by his father while responding to the troll in his blog. Amitabh Bachchan said, ““.. कहने की सीमा होती है , सहने की सीमा होती है : कुछ मेरे भी वश में , कुछ सोच समझ अपमान करो मेरा ; अब मत मेरा निर्माण करो “ ~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन”

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.