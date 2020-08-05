Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Ebrahim Alkazi's Demise, Says 'Another Friend Lost, Gone Suddenly'

Ebrahim Alkazi, the first Director of the National School of Drama (NSD) passed away on August 4, 2020, 94. Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and mourned the demise of the theatre maestro. Big B penned, "And another friend lost. Kolkata days.. younger brother of ex boss.. gone suddenly." The Gulabo Sitabo actor further wrote that Ebrahim Alkazi was the mentor of the National School of Drama and 'the builder of some of the most brilliant talent in the country'.

Big B wrote, " .... and another friend lost .. Kolkata days .. younger brother of ex boss .. gone suddenly ..Alkazi, the mentor of the National School of Drama and the builder of some of the most brilliant talent in the Country , passes away .... 2020 .."

Nawazuddin, Randeep & Mohd Zeeshan's tribute

Stars of the industry and people from all walks of life took to social media and paid their last tribute to Ebrahim Alkazi. Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to his Twitter and penned an emotional note. On sharing a picture of Ebrahim, Nawazuddin wrote, "The true architect of the Modern Indian Theatre. The Doyen who possessed the extreme knowledge in all the aspects of ART. The magician who nurtured many greats of theatre." Check out his tweet.

Randeep Hooda called Ebrahim 'The Guru of Gurus' and extended condolences to his family. Randeep wrote, "The real father of Modern Indian Theatre."

The Guru of Gurus so many have learnt from and tried to emulate .. Ebrahim Alkazi - the real father of Modern Indian Theatre .. may the light you shone keep shining through countless others as it shines through now .. Rest in Peace Sir 🙏🏽 condolences to the family 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/20SYTDu67u — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 4, 2020

Bollywood actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, who has worked in films like Article 15 and Raees, also mourned Ebrahim Alkazi's demise. In his tweet, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub wrote, "Just got the sad news...#EbrahimAlkazi Sahab passed away...end of an era for sure...one of the pillars of modern Indian theatre...RIP sir."

Amitabh Bachchan's health update

Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from Nanavati Hospital, on Sunday, August 2 after he recovered from COVID-19. Amitabh took to his social media handles and penned a long note. He wrote, "I have been discharged from Hospital. I am back home. I will have to be in solitary quarantine in my room." The Sholay actor also expressed gratitude with folded hands. Amitabh had tested positive for COVID on July 11, 2020.

