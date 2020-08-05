Last Updated:

Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Ebrahim Alkazi's Demise, Says 'Another Friend Lost, Gone Suddenly'

Ebrahim Alkazi, first director of National School of Drama, breathed his last on Tuesday. Amitabh Bachchan mourned loss of theatre maestro & paid last tribute.

Written By
Alifiya Shaiwala
amitabh bachchan

Ebrahim Alkazi, the first Director of the National School of Drama (NSD) passed away on August 4, 2020, 94. Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and mourned the demise of the theatre maestro. Big B penned, "And another friend lost. Kolkata days.. younger brother of ex boss.. gone suddenly." The Gulabo Sitabo actor further wrote that Ebrahim Alkazi was the mentor of the National School of Drama and 'the builder of some of the most brilliant talent in the country'. 

Big B mourns Ebrahim Alkazi's demise

Big B wrote, " .... and another friend lost .. Kolkata days .. younger brother of ex boss .. gone suddenly ..Alkazi, the mentor of the National School of Drama and the builder of some of the most brilliant talent in the Country , passes away .... 2020 .."

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan shares health update in blog, says ‘I have been detained at home’

Nawazuddin, Randeep & Mohd Zeeshan's tribute 

Stars of the industry and people from all walks of life took to social media and paid their last tribute to Ebrahim Alkazi. Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to his Twitter and penned an emotional note. On sharing a picture of Ebrahim, Nawazuddin wrote, "The true architect of the Modern Indian Theatre. The Doyen who possessed the extreme knowledge in all the aspects of ART. The magician who nurtured many greats of theatre." Check out his tweet.

Randeep Hooda called Ebrahim 'The Guru of Gurus' and extended condolences to his family. Randeep wrote, "The real father of Modern Indian Theatre."

Bollywood actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, who has worked in films like Article 15 and Raees, also mourned Ebrahim Alkazi's demise. In his tweet, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub wrote, "Just got the sad news...#EbrahimAlkazi Sahab passed away...end of an era for sure...one of the pillars of modern Indian theatre...RIP sir."

Also Read |Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrates Amitabh Bachchan's COVID recovery with spectacular sand art

Amitabh Bachchan's health update

Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from Nanavati Hospital, on Sunday, August 2 after he recovered from COVID-19. Amitabh took to his social media handles and penned a long note. He wrote, "I have been discharged from Hospital. I am back home. I will have to be in solitary quarantine in my room." The Sholay actor also expressed gratitude with folded hands. Amitabh had tested positive for COVID on July 11, 2020.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Also Read | Ebrahim Alkazi, The Legendary Padma Shri & Padma Bhushan Winner, Passes Away At Age 95

Also Read | Ebrahim Alkazi's Demise: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Pays Tribute To 'Architect Of Indian Theatre'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all