Amitabh Bachchan Adores Daughter Shweta Bachchan And These Photos Are Proof

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a number of photos with daughter Shweta Bachchan through the year along with heartwarming messages. Read below for more details.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is evidently one of the most iconic stars to work in the Hindi film industry. The actor has worked in films for over five decades and delivered some of the best performances throughout his career. The actor continues to work to date and has featured in some of the best films like Pink and Badla. But besides being a celebrated actor, Amitabh Bachchan is also an avid social media user. 

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares an unseen throwback picture from sets of 'Amar Akbar Anthony'

Amitabh Bachchan has a massive following on social media, with 14 million followers on Instagram and a whopping 40 million on Twitter. The veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is often seen posting photos with his daughter Shweta Bachchan along with some heartwarming captions. Be it throwback photos of daughter Shweta Bachchan or be it posts appreciating her, Amitabh Bachchan evidently leaves no stones unturned to express his love for Shweta. Check out some of Amitabh Bachchan's posts with daughter Shweta Bachchan below - 

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan marks 'Brahmastra' wrap-up with Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem; See post

Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan's photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Also read: 'It's the done thing they say', writes Amitabh Bachchan as he wraps 'Brahmastra'; see pics

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan loves his 'ear plugs' that Ranbir Kapoor got him hooked onto

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS pic with Alia Bhatt, calls her ‘supremely talented’

 

 

 

