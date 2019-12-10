Amitabh Bachchan & Sonakshi Sinha Are Tweet King And Queen Of 2019 #ThisHappened2019

Social media sites are like diaries. Users can keep a record of their yearly activities on their social media accounts and can get a glimpse of what goes on in the lives of their favourite celebrities. As the year is coming to an end, social media platforms have started giving its users the highlights of the year. Twitter is one such platform that is giving its users all about its activities throughout the year. Recently, Twitter India started a new trend. It is the #ThisHappened2019. Read on to know more about this new trend.

READ | Joaquin Phoenix, Kellie Bright, And Evanna Lynch Go Vegan; Urge Fans To Do The Same

#ThisHappened2019 is the trend of the town

Twitter India has started the #ThisHappend2019 trend on the site. It will give the users a glimpse of what has happened over the year. Twitter India has started this trend, and has given the users names of the top 10 most active accounts, and has revealed that Amitabh Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha are the Bollywood celebrities that have tweeted the most in the year 2019.

Twitter shared the list of Twitter handles that were most active throughout the year. It first shared the list of the top 10 women who have the most tweets, in the entertainment category. Sonakshi Sinha, Anushka Sharma, and Lata Mangeshkar are the top tweeter of the year 2019, in the female category. Here is the post by Twitter India.

READ | Justice League's Theatrical Release Excluded 90% Of The Snyder Cut, Says DP Fabian Wagner

We have some exciting lists coming up, across entertainment, sports and politics. Here are some of the most Tweeted about handles across men and women in the following three categories:

1) Entertainment

2) Sports

3) Politics and government #ThisHappened — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 10, 2019

READ | The Irishman's JFK Conspiracy Theory: Jimmy Hoffa Assassinated JFK?

Twitter then posted the list of the Male tweeter who has topped the list. It was revealed that the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan topped the list, whereas Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan followed. Other actors that were included in the list were Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Mahesh Babu. Apart from the Entertainment genre, Twitter also shared the top tweeters of Politics and Sports.

READ | 'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer Is Out And It Has Sparked These 5 Questions



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.