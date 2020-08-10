Amitabh Bachchan And Anushka Sharma Wish Bosco Martis For His Film 'Rocket Gang'

Choreographer Bosco Martis is gearing up for his directorial venture, Rocket Gang. He was recently congratulated by megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Anushka Sharma for his new project. The actors took to their social media to give a shoutout to the choreographer for his new film.

Amitabh Bachchan gives a shoutout to 'Rocket Gang'

Big B took to his social media to congratulate the choreographer who is also his close friend. The Gulabo Sitabo actor wrote the main tagline of the film which read as, 'Let the fireworks begin and dance away your fears with Rocket Gang.' He also shared a teaser of the film which sees a rocket firing up to form the words 'Rocket Gang.'

The movie also goes by the hashtag. #NachogeTohBachoge.' By the looks of the actor's caption, the film is slated to see a summer release in the year 2021. Take a look at the post shared by the Paa actor.

Bosco was also congratulated by Anushka for his new venture. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor took to her Instagram story to wish the Chor Bazaari choreographer. She also went on to share the teaser of the film on her social media. Take a look at a still from her Instagram story.

About 'Rocket Gang'

The film will mark Bosco's debut as a director and is touted to be a dance as well as a horror-comedy flick. The makers of the movie have planned to use real-time virtual reality to shoot some of its sequences. The Senorita choreographer revealed to PTI that the usage of the virtual reality in the movie will come as huge support amidst the ongoing pandemic situation.

He had added that this would reduce the post-production time and will also decrease the expected manpower which will also result in the crew of the movie adhering to the government guidelines while shooting for the film. He hinted that the main strength of the film will lie in the virtual reality and it will also be the first Bollywood movie to explore with the concept of VR. The film will star Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta along with some contestants of Dance India Dance.

