Amitabh Bachchan Finally Clicks A Selfie After Coming Back Home From Hospital

Amitabh Bachchan is known to be quite active on social media and often engages with his fans. He recently took to his official social media handle to share something he has penned, along with the first selfie Bachchan has clicked after coming from the hospital. Read on to know more details about this story:

Amitabh Bachchan shares his thoughts with fans

On Saturday, August 8, 2020, Amitabh Bachchan took to his official social media handle and shared a photo that featured himself. He was wearing a bandana in the social media post. Bollywood’s Shahenshah also captioned it saying, “बहुत कम लोग जानते हैं , की वो बहुत कम जानते हैं ‘ - ef akj”. This is the first selfie that the actor has posted on his social media hand after coming back from the hospital. Here is the social media post by the actor:

Within 9 hours, this social media post has gone on to garner over six lakh 41 thousand likes from fans. Fans are flooding the comment section with praises and wishes for the actor. They are also congratulating him as he has come home from the hospital after fighting COVID-19.

The actor also posted another photo a few hours ago and captioned it with a few lines written by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. In the social media post, the actor wrote, “दलीलें अक्सर झूठ के लिए दी जाती है ... सत्य तो स्वयं अपना वकील होता है ..!! ~ ef Am… and I remember my Father's lines: मै छुपाना जानता तो जग मुझे साधू समझता ; शत्रु मेरा बन गया है छल रहित व्यवहार मेरा ~ Harivansh Rai Bachchan”. Here is the post by the actor:

The actor is set for several releases that are lined-up. The actor will next be seen in the 2020 film Chehre. It will also feature Rhea Chakraborty and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The film is being directed by Rumi Jaffery. It is a drama mystery thriller flick and fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for the film's release. Apart from Chehre, Bachchan will also be seen in films like Karishmaa, Nastik, Jhund, Wisdom for Heroes, Brahmastra, The Great Man, and Aankhen 2.

