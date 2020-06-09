Amitabh Bachchan's 'Satyagraha' Deals With Bold Subjects: Watch Its Making

Amitabh Bachchan’s movie Satyagraha released in the year 2013. It was a political drama film. The film was helmed by Prakash Jha starring an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpai, Mitalee Jagtap Varadkar, Jagat Singh and Vipin Sharma in the lead roles. Satyagraha film has Amitabh Bachchan in the role of Dwarka Anand, a man who is a strong supporter of truth and an inherent believer of society and culture who wants his son to do the same as he does for the society and people. So, let’s take a look at Satyagraha movie’s making and other behind the scenes moments that will amaze all fans.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan's Pictures While Greeting His Fans Will Melt Your Heart

Here is the making of Satyagraha: Have a look

Amitabh Bachchan said in the making of the film video that he is fortunate to be a part of this wonderful film helmed by Prakash Jha. He mentioned the plot saying the film revolves around a man who does not have a father, and he finds a father in the man named, ‘Dwarka Anand’. Prakash Jha, the director of the film states that the backdrop of the film Satyagraha is the presentation of the truth. The emotional story of the two completely different psyche, social norms, and thinking, which makes the start of the film with some serious tension and antagonism between the two main people who will construct a group and fight for the truth, where the old man is as a mentor.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Movies With Amrish Puri

The idea of the film was to create a personal and dramatic relationship, along with an essential phenomenon where people have moved in a group to fight. According to the video, it is seen that Amitabh Bachchan’s role is of a very moralistic character, who is very fond of discipline and always has a very correct attitude towards life. The director also said about Amitabh Bachchan that he was the one who used to come on set first and prep for the scene. Talking about the other characters, he mentioned that Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the role of a journalist, Yasmine Ahmed, who is a solid character who is the only female voice in the film Satyagraha.

The film was shot in Bhopal with at a stretch of 20 days, and hence a fake set was created just similar to the real market, streets, district, and a town kind of place to get the feel of the real side of Bhopal. Prakash Jha, the director’s forte is to make the transformed set of Bhopal look more rustic and real, and hence created these live locations. Watch this video of the making of the film Satyagraha to know more interesting things and facts about the film.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan's Super Hit Movies To Watch On Zee 5: Here Is A List

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan’s Movies In Which He Appeared As Himself And Are Must-watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.