Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Collaborations With Anil Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan has worked with several prominent actors throughout his acting career. His collaborations with Anil Kapoor are widely popular among fans despite the small number of movies they've starred in together. Here are some of Amitabh Bachchan's movies with Anil Kapoor.

Armaan

The film marked the first collaboration of Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor. Helmed by Honey Irani and produced by Dinesh Gandhi, along with Big B and Anil Kapoor, the flick also features a few female leads - Preity Zinta and Gracy Singh and Randhir Kapoor. The flick premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. It also marked the first time Preity Zinta portrayed a negative role. She was even nominated for her performance in the movie. Armaan, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor, was one of the highly anticipated movies of that year. Yet another highlight is the album of the movie that has some popular numbers, like Mere Dil Ka Tumse Yeh Kehna.

Mahabharat

Directed by Amaan Khan and produced by Kushal Kantilal Gada and Dhaval Gada, one of the intriguing features of the 2013 film is the animation. The historical drama flick features Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Vidya Balan, Manoj Bajpayee and Deepti Naval, who are all part of the voice cast. Known to be one of the most expensive films in Hindi cinema, the movie narrates the story of the epic Hindu mythology, Mahabharata in a very unique way. Despite having prominent actors in the flick, it did not perform well at the box office.

Darna Zaroori Hai

Darna Zaroori Hai is directed by Sajid Khan, Ram Gopal Varma, Prawaal Raman, Vivek Shah, Jiji Philip, J. D. Chakravarthy and Manish Gupta. The 2006 anthology horror film has an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, Anil Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Sunil Shetty, Sonali Kulkarni, Riteish Deshmukh, Bipasha Basu, Makrand Deshpande, Rajpal Yadav and Randeep Hooda. The intriguing aspect here is that six different stories are interweaved in one single movie. The movie is a sequel to the 2003 flick, Darna Mana Hai.

Shakti

Shakti, helmed by Ramesh Sippy and produced by Mushir Alam and Mohammad Riaz, got released in 1982. Featuring Dilip Kumar, Smita Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, and Amrish Puri, the flick has Anil Kapoor making a special appearance. Anil Kapoor plays the role of Ravi Kumar, who is Vijay's and Roma's son in the movie. Amitabh Bachchan was nominated for several awards and accolades for his performance in the film.

