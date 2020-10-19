Amitabh Bachchan Says 'child Is The Father Of Man' While Sharing Heartwarming Video

On October 19, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media and shared a video, featuring a father-kid duo practising classical music with a harmonium. In the video, a man is seen playing the harmonium while helping his kid to practice singing classical music. The kid in the video can be seen repeating his father's notes flawlessly.

In the four-minute-twenty-second long video, the father-kid duo also sang a Marathi folk song. Expressing his thought on the video, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Child is the Father of Man !". Scroll down to watch the video.

T 3694 - Child is the Father of Man ! pic.twitter.com/iO8G9URmUz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 19, 2020

Interestingly, within a couple of hours, the video managed to garner more than 60k views on the micro-blogging site along with over 5k likes; and is still counting. Hundreds of Twitterati took to the comments section and praised the father-child duo featured in the video. A Twitter user commented, "Wow such a talented child this talent given by his father which he is nourishing well done", while another asserted, "Cutest thing i saw on internet today". On the other side, a netizen noticed how the child asked his father to keep quiet as he was singing the song and said that his innocence was love.

When the child says "Gappa basa na, mi bolto na"ðŸ˜‚ that innocence is love! — Pooja Jaiswal (@jpoojam) October 19, 2020

A peek into Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter

Interestingly, the 77-year-old actor is an active social media user. He often shares motivational quotes and messages with his fans to keep going in difficult times. Recently, penning an inspirational post about work, Big B shared, “Work is worship". In his brief tweet, the veteran actor also asserted that amid the festivities, an individual should keep up the intent of working. Amitabh also shared a photo from the set of his on-going show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Big B's tweet not only inspired his fans but also his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan.

Coming to the professional front, the Amar Akbar Anthony actor is currently shooting the 12th season of his popular game reality show. Meanwhile, he has numerous film projects in his kitty, including a sports-biopic Jhund. On the other side, recently, the makers of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer revealed that Bachchan will also play a key role in the upcoming film.

