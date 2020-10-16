Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Picture Of Vitthal Rakhumai Idol; Adds An Intriguing Caption

Amitabh Bachchan has taken to Instagram to share a picture of a Vitthal Rakhumai idol. He accompanied it with a musing about the postmen and how they brought so many things that meant happiness earlier. His fans seemed to have loved his post and have commented in huge numbers. Take a look at the post.

Also Read: This Day That Year: Hrithik-Tiger Starrer 'War's Box Office, Amitabh's Reply, & More

Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram Post

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture of a Vitthal Rakhumai idol today morning, October 10, 2020, on his Instagram. The actor accompanied it with a caption about how the postmen earlier brought happiness in the face of letters, rakhis and money-orders. His caption read – “à¤•à¤­à¥€ à¤šà¤¿à¤Ÿà¥à¤ à¥€ , à¤•à¤­à¥€ à¤°à¤¾à¤–à¥€ , à¤•à¤­à¥€ à¤®à¤¨à¥€à¤‘à¤°à¥à¤¡à¤° à¤†à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¥à¥‡ , à¤µà¥‹ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤•à¥à¤› à¤”à¤° à¤¥à¥‡ à¤œà¤¬ à¤¡à¤¾à¤•à¤¿à¤¯à¥‡ à¤­à¥€ à¤–à¤¼à¥à¤¶à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤ à¤²à¤¾à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¥à¥‡ ..!!" ~ Ef Am Shubh Prabhaat .. ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒº om namo bhagwate vasudevayaðŸŒºðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¸”

The post has received over 1.7 lakh likes on the photo-sharing app and over 1.2k comments. The comments mostly included emojis from hearts to folded hands. Have a look at the comments here.

Also Read: 'KBC' Written Update Oct 14: Amitabh Bachchan Plays A Prank On Contestant Raj Laxmi

Amitabh Bachchan on social media

Amitabh Bachchan also posted this morning a clip from Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming flick Taish. He wished him luck for the project and joke about how it has been a while since they worked together for Wazir. His caption read: ''Taish Bejoy .. wishing the very best always .. â¤ï¸been a while since ‘WAZIR’ ðŸ¤£.''

T 3690 - .. working entire day on the 'Son e Lumière' on Sarnath .. and to discover the life essence and thinkings of the great Gautam Buddha .. a learning beyond all else .. !! pic.twitter.com/Qy3pdlHgNa — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 14, 2020

He took to Twitter recently on October 14, 2020, and posted a picture from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He accompanied it with his plans for the day about discovering life’s essences. The tweet said – “T 3690 - .. working entire day on the 'Son e Lumière' on Sarnath .. and to discover the life essence and thinkings of the great Gautam Buddha .. a learning beyond all else .. !!”

The actor was recently seen playing the titular role of Chunnan Mirza Nawab in the Amazon Prime-released movie, Gulaabo Sitaabo. He is currently hosting and shooting the 12th season of the quiz-show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Big B’s upcoming projects include Brahmastra, Jhund, and the Kannada film, Butterfly.

Also Read: KBC: Amitabh Bachchan Talks About Gender Equality; Says 'my Assets'll Be Divided Equally'

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Tweets About Discovering 'life Essence & Thinkings' Of Gautam Buddha

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.