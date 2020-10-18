Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates Spirit Of Festivity During Navratri: 'It Makes Bonds Stronger'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said there might be limitations over the celebration of Durga Puja in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic but the spirit has not died down. In his blog, the 78-year-old actor wrote how festivities starting with the nine-day Navratri festival, which began on Saturday, is being celebrated under the shadow of COVID-19.

"And they say the festive season has begun .. the Navratri the Durga Pooja and soon the festive Diwali and Dussera .. and the limitations of the celebration loom large among us all .. But the spirit of prayer and wellness and the reason for the festivity has never changed or stepped down .. it remains steadfast, unchanged and devout in its presence," Bachchan wrote.

The screen icon said he prays that the bond between people becomes stronger during these testing times. The veteran actor kickstarted the Hindu festival of Navratri on Saturday with his heartfelt wishes for his fans and followers on social media. He shared greetings along with Sanskrit shlokas to invoke the Goddesses that are worshipped in the nine days of Navratri. Through the caption on Instagram, he also wished his fans "happiness, peace, prosperity, health, success and love".

Have a look:

T 3692 -

या देवी सर्व भूतेषु माँ रूपेण संस्थिता ।

या देवी सर्व भूतेषु शक्ति रूपेण संस्थिता ।

या देवी सर्व भूतेषु बुद्धि रूपेण संस्थिता ।

या देवी सर्व भूतेषु लक्ष्मी रूपेण संस्थिता ।

नमस्तस्यै। नमस्तस्यै।

नमस्तस्यै। नमो नमः।।



।। जय माता दी ।। pic.twitter.com/XiusO7pL3C — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2020

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan?

The veteran actor is scheduled to feature in plenty of films even though the release dates of these films are uncertain at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan will star in the sports biopic Jhund, directed by Nagraj Manjule, based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. The film will reportedly premiere on OTT platform in the near future.

Amitabh Bachchan also has Rumi Jaffery's mystery thriller film Chehre along with Emraan Hashmi for which the actors have shot extensively in the icy hills of Poland. Big B will also feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, along with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The scheduled release date of the film is December 4, 2020. However, given the pandemic situation in the country, the release dates of all films are now shuffled.

