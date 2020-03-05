Amitabh Bachchan makes 'cool as cat' abbreviation GiBoSiBo, Ayushmann says SIANACAYBGSSDC

If Amitabh Bachchan today is one of the most-followed celebrities on Twitter, his regular and interesting posts too have played a role apart from his popularity. Other than sharing throwback pictures, quotes and a funny take on current affairs, the veteran is also known to react to some of the newer terms that youngsters are more involved with. Be it the excitement of being called ‘dude’ or inventing the Hindi version of ‘selfie’, Big B is usually on fire on Twitter.

Now, Amitabh Bachchan had a strong message for the new generation over their frequent use of abbreviations. The 77-year-old recently shared that much before the ‘millennials’ invented terms like LOL, ROFL, GOAT and more, he had devised the shorter name for his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as K3G.

Though not a big name as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the Paa star felt his next film Gulabo Sitabo should be called GiBoSiBo, and termed his own creativity as ‘cool as cat.’

T 3459 - NewGen/Next Gen use abbrev., converse .. LOL,ROTFL,GOAT etc.,

I had devised K3G .. for Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and it stuck ..

Next in line .. 'Gulabo Sitabo'

SO ..

GiBoSiBo

GiBoSiBo !! जीबो , सीबो

Cool Na ..?

CAC !

Cool As Cat 🐱

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 4, 2020

His co-star from the film, Ayushmann Khurrrana also then invented an abbreviation. No, it was not that he was displeased with the name given by the senior; he only joined in the fun. The Dream Girl star wrote, ‘SIANACAYBGSSDC’, which stood for ‘Sir, I am not as creative as you but GiBoSiBo sounds damn cool!’

Here's the post

SIANACAYBGSSDC 🤓

(Sir, I am not as creative as you but GiBoSiBo sounds damn cool!) — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 4, 2020

With the first-time pairing of Ayushmann Khurrana-Amitabh Bachchan and director Shoojit Sircar, who has given them some of their finest work in recent years, one can hope Gulabo Sitabo gains cult status like some films known with abbreviations, and is eventually addressed with Big B’s abbreviation.

For that, one has to wait till April 17, when the film hits the theatres. The movie has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi, known for Vicky Donor, Piku and October. The first looks of the duo had made headlines.

IT'S OFFICIAL... New release date... #GulaboSitabo to release *earlier*: 28 Feb 2020... Stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Here's the first look of Ayushmann from the film: pic.twitter.com/wCZMZMXx29 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2019

