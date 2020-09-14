Hindi Diwas 2020: Amitabh Bachchan Extends Greetings With Post Celebrating All Languages

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan extended his wishes with a post on Twitter. The actor hailed the nation in the post while applauding the power of each language in the world and the importance they hold. While extending his wishes on the micro-blogging site, the Pink actor wrote that there are different languages ​​in every corner of India and all of them are strong and each has its own dominant place.

Amitabh Bachchan's greetings on Hindi Diwas

The Hindi language was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of the Republic of India on September 14, 1949. The decision of using Hindi as an official language of India was legalized by the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. Hindi is spoken as a native language by 258 million people and is recognized as the fourth most spoken language in the world.

Read: Hindi Diwas 2020: Crime Patrol's Annup Sonii Comes Up With A Quirky Wish For Fans; Check

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Thanks A User For Reciting Couplets For Him, Says 'I Know Your Love'

T 3659 - आज 'हिंदी दिवस' पे अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ !

भारत के कोने कोने में विभिन्न भाषाएँ हैं और सब की सब प्रबल हैं और सबका अपना अपना प्रबल स्थान है ! 🙏

सारे जहां से अच्छा हिंदुस्तान हमारा ! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 14, 2020

Son of Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, the legendary actor is known for his poetic use of the Hindi language. Amitabh has delivered multiple memorable performances from Saat Hindustani to Gulabo Sitabo with an ace. His indelible use of the Hindi language as the host of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati has also given netizens numerous memes. Apart from this, the Sholay actor also frequently uses the mother tongue to tweet, and share blog posts.

Meanwhile, recently, one of the users on Twitter shared a piece of news article informing about Amitabh’s act of generosity by paying off loans of farmers. The user shared four news articles talking about the actor’s help and kindness towards the people in need amid the pandemic. One of the articles talks about the Badla actor’s help by paying off the loans of the farmers in UP and Bihar, while another talks about him donating money to the relief fund for Bihar floods. While thanking the actor for his sincere efforts I extending a hand of help, the user wrote a couplet. In the couplet, he wrote about the ongoing pandemic and how everybody is fighting every odds currently to beat the virus.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Gives Fans Glimpse Of His Childhood Days, Shares 'then & Now' Picture

Read: Amitabh Bachchan's 'work Is Life' Post Best Inspiration You Need Over The Weekend

(Image credit: Amitabh Bachchan/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.