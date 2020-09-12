Amitabh Bachchan's 'work Is Life' Post Best Inspiration You Need Over The Weekend

Several Bollywood stars have resumed work after a long break post the lockdown and actor Amitabh Bachchan is also amongst them. After being tested positive for Coronavirus, Amitabh Bachchan recovered and fought back; he began shooting for his show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The money-winning game show has been running for more than 10 years and Amitabh Bachchan has been associated with it since its inception.

Amitabh Bachchan's 'work must go on' post

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Behind-the-scenes Look On Twitter From The Sets Of KBC 12

Amitabh Bachchan has been sharing his work experience on his Instagram account every now and then. The actor shared another candid picture from the sets of his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Dressed in a white ensemble, the actor wore a blue and grey jacket over his outfit. With his show's posters in the background, the actor seemed to be walking around the sets with a mask on, maintaining social distance and following the guidelines set for shooting.

Along with the picture, Amitabh Bachchan shared how he finds work the essence and the elixir of his life. Earlier, through his other Instagram posts, the actor shared how one must be safe and follow all precautions but also make sure that the work should go on.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Shares A BTS Picture From 'KBC' Sets; Ranveer Singh Calls Him 'King'

Amitabh Bachchan has always been an inspiration for many. When it comes to working, the actor is unstoppable and his fans agree to this fact. Many of his fans left a comment under his picture, calling him a true inspiration.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Says 'work Continues As It Should' As He Shares A BTS Pic From 'KBC' Sets

On August 2, Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for Covid-19. The actor was admitted to the hospital with his son, Abhishek Bachchan, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The actor recovered from the virus and has resumed working.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo. The actor will now be seen in Chehre, along with actor Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D’Souza. The actor will be essaying the role of a lawyer in the film. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in July, but the dates have been pushed forward due to the Pandemic.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Jokes About How A 'centipede Entered His Ears' & Journeyed To His Brains

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.