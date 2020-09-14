Amitabh Bachchan thanks a user for reciting couplets for him, says 'I know your love'

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media these days while sharing pictures from the sets of his upcoming game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Apart from sharing pictures, the veteran actor takes out time from his schedule to reply to some of the messages posted by his fans on social media. Recently, one of the users on Twitter shared a piece of news article informing about Amitabh’s act of generosity by paying off loans of farmers.

Amitabh Bachchan receives appreciation from a fan

The user shared four news articles talking about the actor’s help and kindness towards the people in need amid the pandemic. One of the articles talks about the Badla actor’s help by paying off the loans of the farmers in UP and Bihar, while another talks about him donating money to the relief fund for Bihar floods. While thanking the actor for his sincere efforts I extending a hand of help, the user wrote a couplet. In the couplet, he wrote about the ongoing pandemic and how everybody is fighting every odds currently to beat the virus.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Gives Fans Glimpse Of His Childhood Days, Shares 'then & Now' Picture

Read: Amitabh Bachchan's 'work Is Life' Post Best Inspiration You Need Over The Weekend

Amitabh Bachchan who was touched by the beautiful words penned by the user thanked him for the words and wrote that he does not like to talk about donating money. Amitabh further wrote that whenever he feels the need to help the people in need, he does that without thinking anything. At last, he concluded the post and wrote he knows the number of love people holds in their hearts for him and he will always be grateful for it.

are bhai saheb in sab ki zarrorat nahin hai .. daan ke baare mein baat nahin karta .. bus kar dena chahiye .. aapka prem main jaanta hoon .. aabhaar â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ https://t.co/fbUZr6s1jE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 13, 2020

Sometime back, the legendary actor took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS picture from the sets of his much-acclaimed show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The picture features the crew members of KBC, who are equipped with PPE kits, helping Amitabh Bachchan to fit the voice instrument. With the picture shared, Amitabh Bachchan, asked his fans to ‘stay safe’ and ‘be in precaution’.

Adding to the same, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: ‘Work continues as must it should’. Soon after the picture was uploaded, fans of the veteran actor chimed into the comment section and thanked him for keeping them inspired. Apart from this, on the work front, the senior actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also roped in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy to play prominent roles.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Says 'work Continues As It Should' As He Shares A BTS Pic From 'KBC' Sets

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Jokes About How A 'centipede Entered His Ears' & Journeyed To His Brains

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.