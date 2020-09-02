Amitabh Bachchan Becomes The Owner Of A Swanky New Car, See Pics

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently brought a new car into his already illustrious car collection. The car brought by the superstar is a swanky S-Class Mercedes. The actor was spotted by the paparazzi while taking the delivery of his new possession.

Amitabh Bachchan becomes the owner of a new car

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared the picture of the Gulabo Sitabo actor on his social media handle. The picture has the actor sporting a striped red, white and black attire with grey-colored pants. He can be seen taking the necessary precautions while receiving his car as he can be seen sporting a white mask. Big B happily posed for the paparazzi near his car. Viral also mentioned in the caption that the actor prefers the number 2 for all his cars. This is because the legendary actor celebrates his birthday on October 11 wherein his birthday digits add up to be 2. The number plate of his new car adds up to the number 11 which is also his birth date. Take a look at the picture of the Muqaddar Ka Sikandar actor welcoming his new car.

Amitabh Bachchan begins shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

Meanwhile, the actor has recently started shooting for his popular reality game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He recently took to his Twitter to share a glimpse of himself getting back to work and start his prep for the show. He also hinted that the set of the game show has imbibed the necessary, 'safety, care, and precautions.' The Namak Halal actor also added how the world has become a different place after the pandemic situation. Take a look at his tweet.

T 3639 - The work routine beginneth .. as does the prep for KBC 12 .. safety , care and precautions all in place .. the World has become a different place .. विश्व एक साथ बदल गया है ! pic.twitter.com/lMkLYcVNsc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 26, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor also has a series of movies lined up his kitty at various stages of production. He will be next seen in films like Jhund, Chehre, Aankhen 2, The Great Man, Wisdom for Heroes, Nastik, and Karishma. However, his most awaited film of the year is Brahmastra which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is touted to be a mythological sci-fi flick where he will play the character of Brahma. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy.

