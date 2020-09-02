Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Opens Up About Battling Anxiety

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently opened up about battling anxiety and seeking therapy in the recent video shared by her Aara Health Foundation which is dedicated to spreading awareness on mental health. The video had Navya confessing that it took her a while to realize that she needed therapy. She opened up about her own experiences with her therapy sessions in the interaction video.

Navya Naveli Nanda on her therapy sessions

The video had Navya interacting with the other founders of the foundation wherein she was also quipped on whether she believes in the need of visiting a therapist regularly. To this, she said that she finds solace in talking for an hour to someone. She also added that she visits her therapist mostly during her anxiety attacks which are often triggered due to unknown reasons. Navya also stated the fact that people need to confide and trust to their therapist about everything they speak.

Navya Naveli Nanda on therapist-client confidentiality

She explained that there is a strong confidentiality bond which the therapist cannot break when it comes to their client. She added that people should realize that their therapist will never leak their information to anyone. Talking about her own personal experiences, Navya added that she has never felt uncomfortable sharing anything with her therapist.

Navya went on to say that she was extremely nervous about opening up in her first therapy session. She compared visiting a therapist to that of visiting a doctor. She explained that people know why they are visiting a doctor while they may be clueless about why they are visiting a therapist. Navya added that she found herself comfortable opening up about personal things only after two-three sessions with her therapist.

She also credited her therapy session for making her more self-aware. She confessed that earlier she would not realize why she is getting so anxious. She went on to say that taking therapy made her realize that she was letting many 'outside factors' conjure up things in her mind. Navya also made a revelation that unlike her family, her friends do not know that she has been taking therapy. She added that she still gets uncomfortable with telling them upfront about her therapy sessions. Lastly, she also added that apart from therapy, surrounding herself with her loved ones also made her feel more secure.

