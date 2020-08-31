Amitabh Bachchan Wishes 'all The Best' To Maniesh Paul And Raghuvendra For 'Hichki'

On August 31, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and shared a video of a short film starring Maniesh Paul. Writing a caption for his post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Wishing the makers, Maniesh Paul and Raghuvendra all the very best". Along with Maniesh Paul, the short film also featured Mukti Mohan.

Amitabh Bachchan's wishes for Maniesh Paul

Interestingly, the short film started with Maniesh and Mukti, who were having their lunch, when Maniesh started having hiccups. To stop the hiccups, Mukti suggested him to take the name of his loved ones. As the video progressed, Maniesh started taking names of his relatives and friends to stop the hiccups but in vain.

By the end of the three-minute-fifty-five-second long film, it was revealed that a hungry street-kid was remembering Maniesh as he met him a few days back. As the film moved towards the end credits, it was stated that "hunger rather than COVID is the most immediate threat for the street kids", who does not have a legal identity. Scroll down to watch the short film.

T 3645 - Wishing the makers, Maniesh Paul and Raghuvendra all the very best .. pic.twitter.com/9UWrMWKNaJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 31, 2020

Within a couple of hours, the post garnered more than 66.3k views on the micro-blogging site; and is still counting. Meanwhile, more than 5.9k Twitter users liked the video along with 793 re-tweets, so far. On the other side, a section of Twitterati praised and lauded the efforts of Maniesh Paul and the purpose behind his short film. A user wrote, "Very nice video I wish all this kids finds they happiness" while another asserted, "Very nice msg to humanity".

Maniesh Paul's short films during lockdown

Interestingly, during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the 39-year-old actor made a couple of short films, which had a relatable message. In one of his previous video-posts, he was seen narrating a poem written by Raghav Sachar, in which he urged his fans and followers to stay indoors in order to break the COVID-19 chain. Earlier in May, Maniesh shot a short film, titled What if. AB also appreciated his short film What If and stated, "every drop counts ..every effort counts" while reviewing it.

T 3535 -Maniesh Paul .. makes a short film on present conditions.. ... every drop counts ..every effort counts..https://t.co/VUqu0C7X56 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 19, 2020

